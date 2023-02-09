Elle Fanning has hailed 'Death Stranding 2' "so beyond a video game".

The 24-year-old star has a yet-to-be-revealed role in the sequel to the 2019 action game and she believes the game is more like an "immersive movie" experience.

During an appearance on director Hideo Kojima's 'Brain Structure' podcast, Elle said: "of course, it's something that you can play, but I think as an actor, this is a full story. It's completely like an immersive movie, in my eyes."

Elle added: "I think it's so smart that you choose actors in these parts, because they're full-fleshed characters that you write [...] I actually looked at it as another movie role, because in my eyes it is a movie ... it's not just a video game."

Elle will join Shioli Kutsuna in the sequel.

No further details about 'Death Stranding 2' are known at this time.

The sequel is in development for PlayStation 5, while a film adaptation is also in the works.

And while there is no official release date, it's been suggested that it could be out in 2024.