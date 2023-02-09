WhatsApp has added the “number one feature users want”.

It has been overwhelmed with the demand for Status Reactions, and now upgraded the app so people can rapidly respond to what contacts have shared on their status, with eight emojis to select from by swiping and replying on any status.

The update will be rolling out on the world’s most popular messaging app over the coming weeks after the Status feature was first introduced on WhatsApp in 2017.

It will function in a similar way to apps such as Instagram Stories and Snapchat by allowing users to provide updates to their WhatsApp contacts, with the status able to be shared as a photograph, video, gif or text – which will disappears after 24 hours.

A WhatsApp blog stated about the update: “We’re adding status reactions to provide a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from your friends and close contacts.

“This was the #1 feature users wanted, following the launch of Reactions last year. You can now quickly reply to any status by swiping up and tapping on one of eight emojis.”

WhatsApp added in a statement: “These updates have started rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

“We look forward to people enjoying these new status features soon.”

WhatsApp news site WaBetaInfo said the new features will be available with the latest versions of WhatsApp for Android, iOS and Desktop.

Other features in the latest upgrade run will also include a private audience selector to choose who can view a status, as well as profile rings to make it easier to see who has posted a new status, and the ability to record or share a 30 second voice message as a Status.

Another update will see a new visual preview becoming available of the content of a link when it is posted as a status.