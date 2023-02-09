Kaley Cuoco has "no plan" for the birth of her baby.

The 'Flight Attendant' actress is expecting her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey and she's not done anything to prepare for motherhood because she "trusts the process" - and her boyfriend has gained more than enough knowledge for them both.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I have no plan and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be.

"All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point.

"I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."

And if she does need help, Kaley knows she can turn to her friends or her mom for support.

She added: "My girlfriend I was on the phone with the other day 'cause I had a question about something, she has a newborn as well. I said, 'I don't know what I'm gonna do,' and she goes, 'Your baby's gonna tell you what to do.' and I love that.

"I was like, I know I tell people what to do. If this child is anything like me, she's gonna be like, 'This is what I want,' and I just need to listen.

"My mom is amazing. She has honestly been waiting on a grandchild for, like, 20 years. So she's absolutely thrilled."

The 37-year-old star can next be seen in 'Based on a True Story' and she revealed her pregnancy was specifically written into the show after she found out she was expecting.

She said: "When I signed on for the show, I was obviously not pregnant and it was written very differently and as we were getting starting to shoot, I mean, we're talking literally a month or two out, I met with the producers and I was like, 'What do you think about writing this character pregnant?'

"I mean, literally the room was like, 'Oh my god.' I'm like, 'I know.' I'm like, 'I'm sorry?' And they're like, 'No, this could work' and crazily enough they wrote it in for me.

"It ended up being such an interesting part of this show to be honest with you. The show is so funny and so wacky and so strange and the best part about it for me is I get to be pregnant, eat whatever I want, wear like the most comfortable clothes, everyone treats me like a queen.

"I had, like, 17 different chairs on set. If you're working up until your at the end of your third trimester - which I am - this was the way to do it.

"Obviously the first time in my life I've ever done this, so they've really taken care of me and amazingly enough, I actually think it's a great part of the show."