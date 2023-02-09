Daisy Lowe is embracing how pregnancy is changing her body

Daisy Lowe is embracing her changing body during pregnancy.

The 33-year-old model - who is expecting her first child with real estate developer fiance Jordan Saul, 24 - admitted she is "over the moon" learning about what her body can do.

She told Grazia magazine: "This little growing bubba in my tummy will be my first child.

"I have wanted to be a mum since I found out that my body was capable of creating life.

"It took a hell of a long time to get here am I am over the moon to be experiencing my changing body."

Daisy admitted she has "always been so passionate about body positivity" and "loving all of [her] curves", and she feels like growing human life is "an extension of that".

She added: "It has been the ethos of my entire career: not fitting into the mould and loving my natural form.

"Pregnancy feels like an extension of that. Learning to love all my new lumps and bumps because I am growing a very precious little life within them.

"With that in mind I have been shifting the way I dress a little."

The realisation Daisy - who is embracing fabric jumpsuits and soft knitwear - would be altering her style came after Fashion Week in September 2022, which she explained was "a little different" for her.

She said: "I was 11 weeks pregnant and although I didn’t have much of a bump yet, my body was changing.

"None of my bras fit anymore and my boobs already felt enormous. I was trying desperately to squeeze them into a stunning embroidered Erdem showpiece but there was absolutely no chance.

"I had to cancel my attendance with a heavy heart - and a heavier chest. This was the moment I realised I was going to have to change the way I dressed."

