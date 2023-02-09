Pink took a "really long time" to process her grief for her late father.

The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker lost her dad, Jim Moore, to cancer in August 2021 and she found she was unable to mourn her loss in a "normal way", but new song 'When I Get There' - which features on her upcoming album 'Trustfall' - helped her work through her feelings.

She said of the song: "I lost my dad in August of 2021. He had cancer for eight years. When that song was sent to me, I was very numb.

"I don’t grieve in a normal way, like how I see other people grieve. They have such instant access to their grief, it seems.

"I just kind of go numb. It takes me a really long time to unpack that suitcase, and that song was part of the unpacking. I heard it, and I thought, That’s my song.”

The 43-year-old star - who has children Willow, 11, and Jameson, six, with husband Carey Hart - had a complicated relationship with her father but she's trying to focus on the positive memories.

She told Women's Health magazine: “My work now is to remember all of the good things because I know sometimes I have a tendency to remember the bad shit. I want to try to hold on to the good; there was a lot of good."

Pink and her family have also been coming to terms with the death of their nanny Trish after she also battled cancer.

She said: "She was one of the loves of our life."

The 'So What' singer thought about how to help her kids find closure over their loss, which was helped by Trish telling them she would be their angel.

She emotionally said: “And so my youngest…Talking about this makes me cry. Jameson will walk around the kitchen and go, ‘Hey, Grandpa, hey, Trish.’ ”

And during a hike in a hailstorm, Pink heard her son say: “Trish, I know you’re up there; you’ve got to make the wind stop!”