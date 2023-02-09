LeBron James' wife has praised him as the "hardest-working person" she's ever met.

The LA Lakers legend became the highest-scoring NBA player in history on Tuesday (07.02.23) night and at a celebration afterwards, his spouse Savannah paid tribute to the "dedication and sacrifice" she's seen from her husband in pursuit of greatness over the years.

Speaking during the celebration, which was hosted by Lobos 1707 Tequila and Mezcal, Savannah said: "You are the hardest-working person I know.

"I witness day in and day out your dedication and sacrifice and respect for the game every single day."

LeBron celebrated his achievement at Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, followed by a party at The Fleur Room attended by the likes of Kelly Rowland, Jimmy Iovine, Karrueche Tran, and Corey Gamble.

The 38-year-old basketball star's family were in the crowd to cheer him on at the Crypton.com Arena when he recorded his 38,388th point during the game against Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron's sons, Bronny, 18, and Bryce, 15, could be seen with their phones out, filming their dad around the court as he scored the point and they quickly got on their feet to cheer once he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previously record during the third quarter.

The family, including daughter Zahuri and LeBron's mother Gloria James, posed for a celebratory photo after the game.

Meanwhile, Kareem was present to pass the torch - or rather the basketball - on to the new record holder, after the 75-year-old star had held the place in the history books for just under four decades.

Earlier in the season, James joined Abdul-Jabber as just the second player after to record more than 38,000 points.

He said at the time: "Been appreciative of the opportunity to play this game at the highest level... I love the game of basketball.

"I love being a part of the NBA and being able to inspire so many different sets of generations. I guess it's a pretty big deal."