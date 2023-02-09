Alec Baldwin is facing a lawsuit from the parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins.

The cinematographer was killed when a prop gun went off on the set of 'Rust' in October 2021, and the family's attorney, Gloria Allred, has now announced the filing of a lawsuit against the actor.

Baldwin, 64, and other figures - including armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed - have been named as defendants in the suit.

The documents - which have been seen by TMZ - claim several safety protocols on the film set were ignored.

It's been suggested, too, that Baldwin's gun didn't need to be cocked or fired at all for the scene that he was filming.

The family is suing for loss of consortium, negligence, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. They are seeking unspecified damages.

In January, Baldwin was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the death of the cinematographer.

Prosecutors in Santa Fe, New Mexico announced that the Hollywood star would be prosecuted in connection with the incident.

Santa Fe's District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said at the time: "Actor and producer Alec Baldwin and armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed will each be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

"After a thorough review of the evidence ... I have determined that there is sufficient evidence.

"On my watch, no one is above the law, and everyone deserves justice."

Hutchins' family subsequently welcomed the news.

Brian J. Panish, an attorney for the Hutchins' family, said in a statement: "We want to thank the Santa Fe Sheriff and the District Attorney for concluding their thorough investigation and determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted for the killing of Halyna Hutchins with conscious disregard for human life.

"Our independent investigation also supports charges are warranted. It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law.

"We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law."