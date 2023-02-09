King Charles is determined to have Prince Harry at his coronation.

The 74-year-old monarch will be coronated in London on May 6, and Charles wants his son - who was critical of him in his recent memoir - to attend the historic event.

A source told PEOPLE: "It is such a momentous occasion for Charles, and he would want his son to be at the coronation to witness it. He would like to have Harry back in the family.

"If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the king's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

Robert Lacey, a royal historian, thinks Charles will be keen to put on a show of unity at the coronation.

He said: "Quite apart from [Charles'] paternal hope to reunite with his son, one of the jobs of the royal family is showing how to cope with the problems we all have in a human and thoughtful way. What will be a success for the family in the future is not reconciliation necessarily, but mutual acceptance of different ideas and priorities."

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise is reportedly putting his film projects on hold to attend the coronation.

The Hollywood star will pause filming for the new 'Mission: Impossible' movie in order to attend the landmark event.

A source recently explained: "Tom has been invited to King Charles’ coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down.

"It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist - plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on 'Mission: Impossible' over the coronation weekend to make sure he can attend."