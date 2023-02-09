Rihanna has found it "impossible" to strike a healthy work/life balance.

The 34-year-old singer gave birth to a baby boy in May and Rihanna admits that she's still adjusting to the demands of motherhood.

The 'Work' hitmaker - who is set to perform the Super Bowl halftime show - shared: "It's very different.

"The balance is almost impossible because no matter how you look at it, work is always something that's going to rob you of time with your child. That's the currency now, that's where it goes. The magnitude of how much it weighs."

Rihanna agreed to perform the halftime show after giving the offer careful consideration.

She told Apple Music: "When you make decisions of what you're going to say yes to, it has to be worth it."

Rihanna is also thrilled that her son will get to see her perform at the Super Bowl on Sunday (12.02.23).

She explained: "When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. You can do anything, and the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world.

"So, as scary as that was ... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all, and it's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that."

Meanwhile, a source recently claimed that Rihanna's team remain "in the dark" about her plans after the Super Bowl.

The insider explained: "Even some members of Rihanna’s team have been kept in the dark. It’s all a big secret, from the details of her halftime show to what’s next - if anything."