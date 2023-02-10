King Charles laughed off a request to "bring back" his estranged son Prince Harry during an official engagement this week.

The 74-year-old monarch was greeting onlookers at the University of East London on Wednesday (08.02.23) when one of the student urged him to repair relations with the Duke of Sussex, who quit royal duties to start a new life in California with wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, three years ago.

The unnamed person shouted: “Bring back Harry, please. Can you bring him back, sir?”

But Charles seemingly didn't hear the question properly and replied: "Who?"

The onlooker clarified: "Harry, your son."

The king simply laughed and continued walking.

The royal family have yet to comment on Harry since he released his explosive memoir 'Spare' last month.

In one part of the book, Harry - who has Archie, three, and Lili, 20 months, with his spouse - claimed Charles once told him there wasn't "enough money to go around" to support his youngest son and his wife.

The prince fumed: “Pa didn’t financially support Willy and me, and our families, out of any largesse.

“That was his job. That was the whole deal. We agreed to serve the monarch, go wherever we were sent, do whatever we were told, surrender our autonomy, keep our hands and feet inside the gilded cage at all times, and in exchange the keepers of the cage agreed to feed and clothe us.”

He also claimed the king resented Meghan's popularity, which was one of the reasons why he didn't want to fund the couple.

He wrote: “Pa might have dreaded the rising cost of maintaining us, but what he really couldn’t stomach was someone new dominating the monarchy, grabbing the limelight, someone shiny and new coming in and overshadowing him."

Harry noted that Charles - who became king in September following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth - had "lived through that before" when he married Princess Diana.