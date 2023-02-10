Drake has placed seven "psychotic bets" ahead of the Super Bowl which could land him more than $4 million - but admitted there is "no logic" to his wagers.

The 36-year-old rapper has placed $965,000 on his Stake account ahead of American football's annual extravaganza, which will take place at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday (12.02.23) between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

He shared his bets on Instagram, and added the caption: "My psychotic bets for Sunday are in @stake pls do not analyze the logic behind these bets there is none (sic)"

Drake clearly thinks the Chiefs have the best chance of winning the match after pledging $700,000 on the Kansas side to triumph, which would net him more than $1.4 million if they do.

While he has placed seven bets in total, the most he can win is six because he has opted for two first Chiefs touchdown scorer bets.

Drake has staked $50,000 on the team's star quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win a potential $750,000, but has hedged his bets in the market by also putting $50,000 on Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster reaching the end zone first.

If Smith-Schuster achieves the feat, Drake will be $500,000 better off.

What's more, he has backed the Chiefs to win each quarter at odds of 20/1.

After placing $30,000 on the bet, he would $630,000 if the Chiefs oblige, and he could turn $50,000 into $250,000 if the side win both halves.

Drake is also backing Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce to be the show's MVP, after forking out $25,000 on a bet at 12/1.

Should Kelce be the star of the show on Sunday, Drake will win $325,000 as well as a further $600,000 after he bet $60,000 on any tight end being the MVP at 9/1.

Last year, Drake scooped more than $1.2 million betting on the Super Bowl after he correctly predicted the LA Rams would beat the Cincinnati Bengals.