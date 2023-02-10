Tamer Hassan is heading to Turkey to help out after devastating earthquakes in the country, and says he will be there for "years" if needs be.

The 'Football Factor' actor - who was born in London and is Turkish-Cypriot - has family missing following the disaster in Turkey and Syria, which has left more than 21,000 people dead, and has now told how he has "felt a calling" to head to his "mother country".

He said: "It's just like nothing we've ever seen before, and I've felt a calling for me, that I have to come and try and use my platform as best I can. I just need to go there and put my hand in the rocks.

"I intend to be there as long as it takes - days, weeks, months, years. I have totally committed myself to this humanitarian cause.

"Even when I do eventually come away, I'll still be rallying around and making sure aid and supplies are being delivered.

"It's one thing that someone survives the earthquake itself but then we've got to keep them alive by making sure they have everything they need."

The 54-year-old star feels "very proud" of Cyprus, where he currently is ahead of travelling to Turkey, for the country's response to the tragedy in nearby Turkey and Syria, admitting it has given him "faith in humanity".

Speaking about the response in Cyprus, he told MailOnline: "Every single person I’ve come across is making an amazing effort by helping and working for free around the clock.

"There are lorries going in and out of depots all over the island and we’re constantly helping to load and unload them with supplies. I’m very proud of Cyprus.

"The response gives you faith in humanity - it’s comforting and warming to my heart that everyone rallies around, holds hands and comes together at times like these."

The 'Batman Begins' actor admitted earlier this week he was "not hopeful" his family in Turkey will be found alive.

He said: "We have family missing. Due to the cold weather, we're not hopeful... we're quite worried. I have no words. We're all devastated. We have family that are lost. I'll be heading to Turkey, we're trying to find a route into the worst affected areas.

"There are some areas there that have been completely flattened with no help. We're holding our hands out for people to help as much as they can.

"My biggest fear is that people will start turning on each other.

"The government aren't doing enough. They need to step up and do a lot more for us and unite as one so we can all help as much as we can. We just need help from all over the world and we need to unite as a family."