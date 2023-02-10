'Magic Mike's Last Dance' star Channing Tatum hired a "vegetable guru" for the film.

The 42-year-old actor reprises his role as 'Magic' Mike Lane in the latest installment in the franchise and he enlisted an expert to help him stay in shape while shooting the stripper saga.

He said: "I got my diet sorted out for the very first time of my life at like, whatever age. But I have a guru now, she's like a vegetable guru."

His co-star Salma Hayek admitted she was surprised by how much the men in the movie talked about their tough eating plans.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I've never heard so much diet talk in any movie, and I've worked with a lot of girls. They were either talking the diet or in between takes, they were doing pushups, all of them, like my goodness, for me that's like the worst, that's a punishment, and they were like, so excited. They were just so happy all the time exercising in between takes nonstop."

While Channing stuck to a strict diet during filming, he "went crazy" as soon as shooting was over.

Salma laughed: "The day they said wrap, he went crazy! We're going to the wrap party in the cars and he [was in] the other car shoving the pizza [in his mouth]. Like the Cookie Monster, but it was the Pizza Monster. He was so happy."

Channing agreed: "I was rubbing it on my face. I was just like, 'Ahhh.' "

The 56-year-old actress nearly had a disaster when the pair were filming a dance sequence and Channing "nearly dropped" her on her head - but the actor insisted it was all his co-star's fault.

She said: "I remember in one rehearsal he nearly dropped me upside down, head hitting the floor."

Channing teased: "It didn't happen, so I don't know what you're talking about."

Salma explained she had to "bend [her] legs" but failed to do so in rehearsal, to which her co-star agreed: "Yeah, you didn't bend them, but I saved that queen. The queen's crown didn't hit the ground!"

Salma added: "But it came this close, and then he reprimanded me. We laughed and then he said, 'OK, let's review what we have learned from this experience.' It's hard to remember what you're supposed to do when you're upside down!"