Jerry Lawler is preparing to head home from hospital less than a week after suffering a "massive stroke".

The 73-year-old WWE legend was treated in the intensive care unit at a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida following the incident on Monday (06.02.23) but a representative for the star has now confirmed he's out of the ICU and is set to head home on Friday (10.02.23).

A statement posted on Jerry's Instagram page reads: "He has been moved from ICU and as of now is being discharged tomorrow to return to his Florida home for outpatient rehab for his limited speech and cognitive skills.

"Doctors hopeful for a full recovery and Jerry is looking forward to returning to his fans very soon."

It comes after a picture of Lawler was released showing him giving a thumbs up from his hospital bed, while his former commentary partner Jim Ross revealed on Tuesday (07.02.23) that he had spoken to his friend after he was rushed to hospital. In a post on Twitter, JR wrote: "I spoke very briefly with @JerryLawler tonight. He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech. "Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing"

Lawler has suffered a number of health issues in recent years. In 2012, he went into cardiac arrest live on air while commentating during an episode of WWE Raw in 2012.

Six years later, he suffered a stroke at his home in Memphis, Tennessee in March 2018 which left him unable to speak for three days.