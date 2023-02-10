Catherine, Princess of Wales beamed as she hugged her former history teacher in Cornwall on Thursday (09.02.23).

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge made their first visit to the county in South West England since adding Cornwall to their titles following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

And Catherine - who has a degree in history of art from the University of St. Andrews - was overjoyed to see her prep school teacher Jim Embury during their stop at The National Maritime Museum Cornwall in Falmouth.

She gave him a big hug and was thrilled to tell him she still teaches her children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, things she learned from his classes.

The 41-year-old royal is quoted by Cornwall Live as telling Mr. Embury: "The things you taught me, I now teach to my children."

Jim was there to give a maritime history lesson and later joked about his conversation with Catherine.

He told MailOnline: "I hate to think what those children are learning!"

The princess had "no idea" her former teacher would be at the event, while he only learned about her visit earlier in the day.

He said: "It was an incredible meeting and the first time I had seen Kate in 25 years. She hasn't changed, not one bit, and is just like she was - conscientious, considerate and exuberant.

"She is a wonderful woman.

"I didn't know she was coming to the museum until 6am this morning. It was my day off and I only work Fridays.

"We were asked if we would be available to be on standby for the royal visit, and of course I wanted to.

"The prospect of meeting Kate after all these years was very exciting so I went in on my day off."

Catherine and Prince William, 40, also got involved in a special refurbishment project during their visit.

A group of volunteers are repairing the sailing dinghy, Kiwi, which was given to the late monarch and Prince Philip as a wedding present from the Royal New Zealand Navy.

The Royal Family has a history of special meetings at maritime locations.

Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 - famously first met at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon, in 1939, when he was a young sea cadet.

It's said to be the place they fell in love, aged 13 and 18, respectively, and would go on to send each other love letters.