'Fuller House' star Candace Cameron Bure thinks "cancel culture" is "hard" after being caught in a backlash over her comments about "traditional marriage".

The 46-year-old actress - who faced criticism in November when she announced she was leaving the Hallmark Channel to work as Chief Creative Officer for Great American Family (GAF) and praised fact the Christian conservative network won't feature same-sex couples in their festive movies - reflected on the challenges she has faced but insisted she won't "back down" from her views.

Speaking on the 'Unapologetic With Julia Jeffress Sadler' podcast, she said: “Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard.

“It’s hard, no matter what. Especially when you are a compassionate person and you have a heart for people. … It’s important that we don’t back down.”

Candace - who has three children with husband Valeri Bure - noted there are “places in the world where people get severely persecuted for their faith,” and admitted she doesn't feel she can always “speak her truth” openly.

She said: "I know there’s all the places in the world, all different countries, where people get severely persecuted for their faith. We’ve had this cushion here in North America where someone yells at us or someone says a mean, negative thing, our feelings get so hurt over it... that isn’t nearly the persecution that other people go through from being a Christian in other countries."

She also joked: “There are some days where I want to move to Texas."

During an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Candace was asked if her new network would feature same-sex couples in its Christmas movies.

She said: "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core."

CEO Bill Abbott added about focusing on same-sex couples: "It's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.' "

Her remarks prompted a wave of criticism, including from dancer JoJo Siwa and actress Hilarie Burton.

The 'Heart of Christmas' actress later insisted she never wanted to "intentionally offend or hurt anyone" with her remarks.

She said: "All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone...

"I am a devoted Christian. Which means that I believe that every human being bears the image of God. Because of that, I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately.

"My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others well, and to simply be a reflection of God's huge love for all of us."