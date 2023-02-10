Jennifer Lopez has 'always had a simple skin-care routine'

2023/02/10 10:15 (GMT)

Jennifer Lopez has “always had a simple skin-care routine”.

The ‘Shotgun Wedding’ star has been working in her new line JLo Beauty but attributes much of her glowing visage to taking care of her face from a “young” age in a pared back way.

The 53-year-old entertainer told Vogue.com’s series Vogue Beauty Secrets: “I’ve always had a very simple skin-care routine, and JLo Beauty was very much about that.”

The truth is if you start young, it will make a huge difference.

“Because you can put on all the makeup in the world, [but] if you’re unhappy, if your skin’s not healthy…you can’t cover it up.”

Jennifer - whose JLo Beauty line includes the Hit Single Cream Cleanser, JLo Glow Serum, That Fresh Take Eye Cream, and That Big Screen Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturiser - also believes in counting your “magnificent” blessings.

She said: “Remember: I am magnificent, and my life is full of joy, laughter, adventure, and love. Success and prosperity too!”

Recently, the ‘Jenny From The Block’ hitmaker - who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, 54 - quipped about the online jokes about her husband Ben Affleck looking miserable at their table at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (06.02.23).

Sharing a photo from the ceremony on Instagram, Jennifer said: My husband's happy face.”

She also wrote: “Always the best time with my love, my husband.”

The ‘Let’s Get Loud’ star and the Academy Award winner, 50 - who has Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Sam, 10, with his ex Jennifer Garner, 50 - mended fans broken hearts when they finally tied the knot after calling off their engagement back in 2004 before coming back to each other.

