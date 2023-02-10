Queen Consort Camilla promised to help an eight-year-old girl try and secure a playdate with Princess Charlotte.

The 75-year-old royal paid a visit to the STORM family centre in London on Thursday (09.02.23) to mark the 19th birthday of the facility - which supports adults and children affected by domestic violence - and among the people she met was Wayne Hickson, 39, and his daughter Charlotte, who is known to her family as Charlie-Rose.

The eight year old passed a slightly crumpled note to the royal visitor as she enjoyed a cup of tea and said afterwards: "She said she would give my note to Charlotte, I'm hoping she'll agree, you never know... I think I'll go to her house."

Wayne - whose mother is a volunteer with the charity -explained: "The note read, 'Dear Princess Charlotte, My name is Charlotte-Rose and I'm eight.' It said her primary school and where we lived and said did she fancy a play date. It ended with, 'Here's my phone number, hopefully you will, love Charlie-Rose.'"

The 39-year-old dad admitted the youngster was "quite nervous" about handing her letter to Camilla, who is married to Charlotte's grandfather, King Charles.

He added to Britain's HELLO! magazine: "She asked me about it a few weeks ago and I said what did she have to lose? She was almost too scared to do it this morning but then got the courage to do it. She was quite nervous though.

"Camilla told her that she liked her dress and she would pass the note on for her."

During the visit, Camilla met with volunteers, nursery staff, and attendees to the centre, and spent time with survivors during a domestic violence discussion.

She was also happy to get stuck in at a reception showcasing some of STORM's activities, including candle making, art lessons and computer skills.

The queen consort happily picked up paint pens to add some finishing touches to a canvas, which she signed with her initials 'CR'.

To celebrate her visit, Camilla unveiled a commemorative plaque and cut a cake.

She told Marie Hanson, the facility's founder: "I'd like to say a huge thank you, to you, for all you're doing for domestic abuse and (these) women being abused.

"I've been to a lot of centres all the way around the country, but I seldom come to ones like this where there's so much going on to help the community."