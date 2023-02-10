Alexandra Daddario was inspired by Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her own nuptials

The ex ‘The White Lotus’ star was “thinking” of the Givenchy gown donned by the Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle to marry Prince Harry in May 2018 when she tied the knot to film producer Andrew Form, 54, last year in a Danielle Frankel frock.

The 36-year-old actress told InStyle magazine: "I'm not the type of girl who's dreamed of her wedding, I had no idea what I wanted to wear, but I knew I didn't want it to be super traditional.

"I guess I was kind of thinking Meghan Markle."

"That was just the one that felt right, and I didn't overthink it, and I just went with my gut."

Alexandra admitted to feeling “more comfortable” within herself.

She said: "I feel more comfortable in my skin, I feel more comfortable with what I put on, and I feel more comfortable with my choices

"[When I was younger], sometimes the only time I didn't feel self-conscious was when I was acting."

The ‘Baywatch’ star acknowledged the “huge shift” in showbiz in how it treats women on and off screen like the inclusion of on-set intimacy coordinators for sex scenes.

Alexandra said: "There's been a huge shift [in Hollywood] as far as how we want to portray women, the number of women working behind the scenes, the number of leading roles for women is increasing.

"While some people might say that it went from zero to 60 really quickly, I think it was such a long time coming that these things had to happen. And even if some people feel like it's sort of an overcorrection, I think it's much better than not doing anything about it,” she said, referring to both comfort and safety of filming sex scenes and nudity. “I love having intimacy coordinators and people paying attention to these types of things. And I love seeing more women in front and behind the camera."