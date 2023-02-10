Britney Spears feels "sick to [her] stomach" over claims her loved ones wanted to stage an intervention because they feared she "would die".

The 'Toxic' singer - who regained charge of her personal and financial affairs in November 2021 after the conservatorship she'd been under for 13 years was dissolved - allegedly concerned her friends so much they feared she'd lose her life due to mental health issues and escalating substance abuse, and she's now blasted reports they were planning to confront her at a safe house.

She wrote on Instagram: "It makes me sick to my stomach that it’s even legal for people to make up stories that I almost died … I mean at some point enough is enough !!! (sic)"

The 41-year-old pop singer insisted she was "not surprised" by the claims and warned fans she may withdraw from social media again in a bit to quiet the speculation.

She wrote: " I’m probably going to have to stop posting on Instagram because even though I enjoy doing it, there’s obviously a lot of people who don’t wish me well !!! I’m honestly not surprised at all … Again doing the best I can !!!

"Again, the conservatorship has been over for almost a year … No folks, it’s not 2007 … it’s 2023 and I’m making my first homemade lasagna at home !!! I finally got my fireplace to work in my living room !!! As my hubby says it best: don’t believe everything you read !!! All that love right back at ya !!!(sic)"

Britney's comments came shortly after her husband, Sam Asghari, also maintained that his wife was still in control of her affairs.

He told 'Access Hollywood': “An intervention did not occur. My wife is in full control of her life and will continue to make all decisions involving her care regardless of circumstances. Speculation on her health is inappropriate and should end immediately."

Sources had told both TMZ and People magazine that Britney's inner circle were planning an intervention to express their worried about the 'Gimme More' hitmaker's recent antics, but it was scrapped at the last minute.

A source told the latter outlet: "Britney has been acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned. She is often up all night, sleeps during [the] day and has a lot of anger.

"Everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy. She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative."

However, the insider did reveal Britney met with a doctor on Wednesday (08.02.23) night but while the meeting went well, it is unsure what will happen next.

According to TMZ, Britney's manager had rented a house in Los Angeles for several months and the plan was to take the 'Womanizer' singer there, where Sam, her team and doctors would be present, in an attempt to convince her she needed help.

The plan was for Britney to live in the property for up to two months while receiving medical treatment and psychological counselling, but it was scrapped earlier this week when she became "somewhat aware" of what was being arranged.