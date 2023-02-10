'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards has been sober for seven months.

The reality TV star insisted she "doesn't miss" drinking alcohol at all and currently can't "see the point" in indulging on one of her beloved margaritas again any time soon because she feels so much healthier.

Asked how her break from alcohol has been going, Kyle - who revealed she marks seven months sober on 15 February - told her followers during an Instagram Story Q+A: "Truth is I don't miss it at all.

"I feel amazing so don't see the point [in drinking] right now."

Asked if she misses margaritas, she added: "So far, no."

While the 54-year-old star doesn't have a "time frame" on when she will indulge again, she joked returning to filming on 'The Real Housewives' could "drive" her to drinking again.

In response to a question asking if she would drink when filming resumes, she responded: "I don’t plan on it. With that said, some of these women have been known to drive someone to drink."

Kyle recently explained she is always "very aware" of what she consumes because she wants to be as healthy as possible after losing several family members to cancer, including her mother Kathleen, who died in 2002.

She said: "I’m very aware of looking out for my health and my heart. I have lost a lot of family members to cancer, so I eat really well. I’m very aware of what I put in my body.

"I work out every day. I’m usually in the gym for about two hours a day. Actually, I do a lot of cardio. It’s really, really important for women to exercise and to eat right. I can’t stress that enough. "