Coco Austin is joining saucy subscription site OnlyFans but insists she won't be offering a "porn page".

The model-turned-reality TV star - who is married to rapper/actor Ice-T - is taking her first steps into the the X-rated online world by setting up a profile on the site and she's promised followers to expect "sexy hot content" which she isn't able to post elsewhere.

She shared the news by uploading a picture to Instagram showing her wearing a very revealing robe and writing: "Yes, I'm on OnlyFans now ... You won't be sorry."

She went on to explain more in her bio on the site - which promises raunchy content in return for subscriptions. Coco wrote: "I'm the OG Coco, the one who paved the way for curvy models. I've continued to model after 25 years, also along the way I transcended into acting, TV personality, author, entrepreneur and Boss Babe. A lot of you remember me from my own reality show, 'Ice Loves Coco' on E!Television."

She added: "I have an obsession for heels and love to clean. Good things come in small packages. (My measurements are 39DDD, 26, 43) ... and I'm barely 5'2."

However, Coco went on to insist the content she posts won't be too explicit, adding: "This isnt a porn page ... but you will get sexy hot content that I can't post anywhere else ... But to get more of me you have to subscribe."

Coco made her OnlyFans debut on January 13 and urged her fans to be patient as she worked on more content. She wrote: "Happy New Year Guys!! This is my new little project! I know you will all be happy I finally made a page just for you but be patient as I'm slowly uploading content though. I'm sure you won't be disappointed."