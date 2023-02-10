Julianne Moore struggled with casting process for Sharper: 'It is weird and very delicate'

Published
2023/02/10 12:00 (GMT)

Julianne Moore found it a "delicate" process casting for 'Sharper'.

The 62-year-old actress stars in and produces the new psychological thriller and admits it was a challenging task as she felt obliged to give all the potential actors an opportunity.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', Julianne said: "It is weird and very delicate because I know what it means as I've been there so really err on the side of giving everyone a chance. You always want to bring all your positivity towards the challenging process."

The 'Still Alice' star had fun making the movie and teased that it will leave audiences with a sense of surprise.

Julianne explained: "It was so much fun to shoot and is surprising. The script was wonderful, and I never knew what was coming when I read it. It stays one step ahead of you the entire time."

The star previously revealed that she is desperate to be "surprised" as a performer and gets tired of reading scripts that feature parts similar to those that she has already played.

Julianne said: "A lot of the time I get told, 'I thought of you for this script,' and they’ll send it to you, but they thought of me because of something I just did. I want to be surprised.

"Usually, having been doing this for as long as I've been doing it, you can get ahead of the screenplay, and I see what's being set up. But when I read it, I really didn't see it… coming."

'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One on Friday February 10 at 10.40pm. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.

