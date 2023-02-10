Pamela Anderson used to achieve her tousled updo with a pair of panties.

The ‘Love, Pamela’ author admitted she would add a little vavavoom to her hair in the 90s.

The 55-year-old actress told British Vogue’s ‘In the Bag’ video series: “Don’t know why I have a G-string in my purse, but don’t tell me that you don’t have a scrunchie,” before spilling the “trick of the trade”.

Pamela continued” “This is the trick of the trade. We’re really flashing back to the ‘90s. The tousled updo? Always had a pair of panties in them

The ex ‘Baywatch’ star also showed off her crystals that she keeps in her white Stella McCartney for love and “good vibes”, big vintage sunnies and some of her beauty faves like highlighter, which didn’t exist during her rise to fame.

Pamela said: “We didn’t know about this in the ‘90s,” as she applied some of the shimmery powder by ILIA.

The former Playboy model - who has sons Brandon Thomas, 26, and Dylan, 25, with her ex Tommy Lee, 60 - gave fans a glimpse at the “amazing” custom “love potion” scent she carries with her at all times.

Pamela said: “It’s a love potion and it’s got ylang-ylang in it and it has my roses pressed from my garden.

“This stuff is amazing.”

In ‘Pamela, a Love Story’, the new Netflix documentary about her life, Pamela responded to the Hulu mini series ‘Pam and Tommy’ - which starred Lily James and Sebastian Stan as her and the Motley Crue drummer and centred on the theft and sharing of their sex tape - and compared it to “re-opening a wound”.