‘Fortnite’ players have a new app to share clips from their games on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Epic Games has just released Postparty – a new iOS and Android app to help with the video sharing – that makes it easier to save, edit, and share footage.

Players can already capture gameplay on their own on the platforms, but Postparty also works with the ‘Rocket League’ game – though only on PlayStation and Xbox for the meantime.

The ‘Fortnite’ team said in a blogpost: “Did a teammate shockwave an enemy your way so you could finish them off with a snowball? Or maybe you narrowly escaped defeat with a Dirt Bike getaway?

“No matter what achievement you just pulled off, make sure you never forget it by capturing a clip to share with others!”

It added the mobile app will also allow users to save the clips on their mobiles and easily share them on social media.

Its instruction say sign up to Postparty with an Epic Games account to start capturing clips in ‘Fortnite’.

Users have to hold their platform’s capture button/key to capture their last 30 seconds of gameplay, but player voice and text chat are not included in the capture.

After the capture, the clip will appear in the Postparty app library, and processing may take up to five minutes.

Users can then select the clip and trim it to the desired length, with the minimum length at three seconds.