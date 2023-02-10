‘Sonic Frontiers’ sold nearly three million copies globally in three months.

Sega launched the open-zone game on 8 November to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ franchise and the company have confirmed it shifted 2.5 million copies in the first four weeks of its release.

Total worldwide sales for the game are sitting at 2.9 million and helped Sega’s overall sales figure shoot up to 14.9 per cent between April and December 2022, according to the company's latest earnings report.

The firm’s year-on-year sales have hit around £1.7 billion, with the release of ‘Persona 5 Royal’ in October 2022 also helping boost profits.

The company indicated other new titles such as ‘Football Manager 2023’ were among its strongest recent performers.

Sega noted sales of catalogue titles were “sluggish”, but added free-to-play titles such as ‘Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE! feat. Hatsune Miku’ and ‘Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis’ “continued to perform strongly”.

The company also said it intends to launch several more major franchise titles, enhance the operation of existing free-to-play titles, and review the launch date of one of its upcoming release.

Sega has revised its ‘Entertainment Contents’ forecast and now expects the consumer division to deliver net sales of £1.8 billion by the end of the financial year on 31 March.

‘Sonic Frontiers’ was developed by Sonic Team, and published by Sega for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

It follows the famous hedgehog as he explores Starfall Islands to recover the Chaos Emeralds after being separated from sidekicks Tails and Amy when falling through a wormhole.