A new Professor Layton game is on the way after a six-year break in the puzzle series.

The top-hatted detective made a brief appearance in the February 2023 Nintendo Direct games showcase, with fans told he will feature in ‘Professor Layton and the New World of Steam’.

A 20-second trailer for the upcoming puzzle game did not show where the Professor was or who he would team up with, but did say “a new mystery will begin” in the long-running series.

The message flashed up after the Professor walked into a steaming cityscape teeming with trains, before a clip of whirring cogs filled the screen and the detective turned to camera in a black coat and hat and tipped the brim at fans to reveal his face.

The first game in the series, ‘Professor Layton and the Curious Village’, was a Nintendo DS staple released back in 2007, which spawned two other games to make the original trilogy, shortly followed by six more games, including an Ace Attorney crossover game.

Most of the games followed the formula of players investigating a mysterious town and solving puzzles to uncover clues to a crime.

Developed by Level-5, the games have switched between a classic 2D art style and 3D adventure, with the latter form apparently to be used in the upcoming release.

The last Layton release was ‘Layton's Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy’, branded “disappointing” by some reviewers.

The Nintendo Direct showcase revealed a raft of other releases coming to Switch during the first half of this year.

A 40-minute reveal showed ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ is on the way, along with ‘Pikmin 4’ and an update to ‘Splatoon 3’ and ‘Mario Kart 8’.