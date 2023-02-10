Johnny Depp was reportedly the only mourner invited to join Jeff Beck's wife Sandra at his private burial service.

The music legend died aged 78 last month after a battle with bacterial meningitis and he was remembered in a star-studded funeral at St Mary's Church in Sutton, south London on February 3 - but it's now been revealed a private burial was held for him in the grounds of his home in Wadhurst, East Sussex the following day.

The Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff reports Depp joined Beck's widow Sandra and their dog Paddy for the intimate service. An insider told the publication Depp's invitation to the burial reflected the pair's close friendship, saying: "There was genuine love between the two men, and Johnny had huge admiration for him and his talent."

They are believed to have met during a trip to Japan in 2014 and forged a work relationship as well as a friendship. Depp and Beck recorded and toured together and their last collaboration - an album named '18' - was released in 2022.

Beck's private burial service was in contrast to the starry funeral the previous day which was attended by stars including Ronnie Wood, Sir Rod Stewart, and Sir Tom Jones as well as reclusive pop star Kate Bush, Led Zeppelin rocker Jimmy Page and Bob Geldof.

There were performances by Joss Stone, Imelda May and Beth Orton who reportedly sang alongside a local choir.

After the funeral, comedian Vic Reeves took to social media to reveal Jimmy Page had delivered the "greatest eulogy" of them all.

He wrote: "Just came back from Jeff Beck's funeral. The greatest eulogy was from Jimmy Page. He said ‘Jeff was the quiet chief', he was talking about all the guitarists. And he was right. Jeff was the future as far as guitarists go. We will miss you Jeff and your music will love forever. Goodbye my good friend."