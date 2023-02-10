'You have to be able to make love': Jane Fonda on the benefits of exercise

Published
2023/02/10 15:00 (GMT)

Jane Fonda joked exercise is essential for older people to still be able to "make love".

The 85-year-old actress admitted she thanks God "every day" she has been staying active for decades because she is still reaping the benefits of being strong and flexible.

She said: “You’ve got to stay strong. I have a grandson who’s three years old, and I can still pick him up. I mean, I have to bend my knees and, you know, it takes a long time to get him up there, but I can still pick him up. You want to be able to carry your own bags.

“You have to be able to, you know, make love. I don’t remember much [about that], but do I remember you need flexibility!”

But the '80 For Brady' star admitted she wasn't always a big fan of exercise and only realised how "important" it was in her 30s.

Speaking at the launch of H+M Williamsburg’s Move Studio in New York this week, she said during a Q and A session: “I didn’t know that it was important to do ’til I was in my 30s. I had a ‘constant period’ all during school so that I couldn’t do gym — anything to get out of gym.

“It wasn’t until my late 30s [or] early 40s that I started to actually become active … [and] life before I was active, it wasn’t nearly as good as when I started to move.”

As well as noticing how the "shape of [her] body" changed as a result of working out, Jane also reaped the mental health benefits.

She said: “I come from a long line of really depressed people, and the best way to fight depression is to keep moving."

© BANG Media International

janefonda

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended