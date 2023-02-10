Prince Harry's former lover Sasha Walpole is baffled by his decision to lift the lid on their saucy romp in his book 'Spare'.

The royal revealed he lost his virginity to an older woman who treated him like a "stallion" and smacked his "rump" after a five-minute frolic in a field behind a pub when he was 16 - and Sasha has since told her side of the story in a series of interviews but she remains baffled by Harry's decision to go into so much detail about his love life.

During an appearance on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored' on TalkTV on Thursday night (09.02.23), Sasha said: "If you want to live a private life and you want to get out of the limelight and leave the royal family, or whether to live your life as you want to live it, to then sell a book and go on Netflix is kind of going against what you're saying you want."

After speaking out about her saucy antics with Harry, Sasha hopes she can now go back to living a quiet life in the country as a digger driver.

She said: "It's been a bit of a whirlwind week, and hopefully it's a means to an end and I can get back, and back to normality, go back to work, drive my digger - hide back under my rock ...

"I didn't think it would hit the headlines like it did. At first I was a bit like, 'no, just hide, it will be fine, it will go away like it has done in the past'.

"Suddenly you realise that it's getting closer, your world is getting smaller. A lot more people are talking about it. Friends from back home are getting questioned, accused.

"I was just like, do you know what, the only way to stop it is just come forward and say it's me. And then hopefully, the sooner it's come out it will go and I can carry on with my little life."

The pair's encounter took place in a field behind the The Vine Tree pub in Norton, Wiltshire in 2001 and Sasha previously confessed she never spoke to Harry again after that night.

She told The Sun newspaper: "I don’t have any regrets about not texting him. I don’t think there was anything to be gained from that. Our lives have gone in different directions but I wish him all the best."