Iggy Azalea plans to focus on her business interests on Valentine's Day (14.02.23).

The 32-year-old rap star is currently single and Iggy insists she'll be "skipping the roses" on Tuesday, as she focuses on her businesses.

Iggy - who was born in Australia, but moved to the US during her teens - wrote on Twitter: "I’m doing a business meeting on Valentine’s Day and I really love that in my schedule cause this year is about getting this MONEYYYY and nothing else!!!

"Skipping the roses for now (sic)"

Despite this, Iggy recently insisted she won't publicly reveal her earnings from OnlyFans.

The 'Work' hitmaker rubbished suggestions that she'd made more than $300,000 during her first 24 hours on the platform.

Iggy - who has Onyx, three, with her ex-boyfriend Playboi Carti - wrote: "With love.

"I won’t share what I make on OF, in the same way I didn’t share what I earned selling my music catalog. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Iggy announced in 2021 that she was taking a break from music for "a few years" to focus on "other creative projects".

However, the rapper later confirmed her return to the music scene via a Twitter post.

Iggy - who has previously dated the likes of rap star ASAP Rocky and and basketball player Nick Young - wrote online: "A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted.

"But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative AND nosey.

"So if I can’t have peace, neither can you.

"I’m coming back. Cry about it. (sic)"