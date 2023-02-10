Rihanna plans to pay homage to her Caribbean heritage at the Super Bowl.

The 34-year-old singer will perform the much-anticipated halftime show at this year's Super Bowl, and Rihanna is determined to pay homage to her roots.

The award-winning star - who was born and raised in Barbados - told Apple Music: "Representing for immigrants, representing for my country, Barbados, representing for black women everywhere. That's really important, that's key for people to see the possibilities. And I'm honoured to be here, and I'm honoured to be doing this, this year."

Rihanna has been constantly tinkering with her setlist over recent weeks, and she's determined to deliver a memorable performance.

She said: "Every little change counts, whether I want like a guitar cut out, something muted, something added, or just put in a whole new song, or take out a whole song.

"Every time I make a change, something has to be updated and that's a new version."

Meanwhile, Rihanna previously revealed that her baby boy inspired her to perform at the Super Bowl.

The singer - who gave birth to her son in May - admitted that motherhood has changed her outlook on life.

She shared: "I feel like it was now or never, really. There’s this weird s*** that happens when you become a mom, that you just unleash or unlock other parts of your superpower, you feel like you can take on or you could do anything.

"I wanted to take on the challenge and I wanted to do something that would force me to get back onstage."

Rihanna also confessed to relishing the challenge of motherhood.

She said: "It is crazy. It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling. The most love I’ve ever known.

"I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it."