Kate Hudson "didn't think twice" about marrying Chris Robinson.

The 43-year-old actress was married to the actor between 2000 and 2007, and she's denied the suggestion that tying the knot was an "impulsive" decision.

She said: "I just like jump in the deep end of everything I do.

"People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, you know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn't think twice.

"And I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."

Kate has been in a relationship with musician Danny Fujikawa since 2016.

But it took the Hollywood star some time before she realised that their relationship might take a romantic turn.

Kate - who was also married to Matt Bellamy between 2010 and 2014 - told the 'You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going' podcast: "There was something about Danny that it was coming from such an honest place that I could tell he just wanted me to see him.

"And so he was nervous and I was like, 'OK, this is a date.' And I just had to wrap my head around it, and then by the end of the hike I was like, 'He's so great.' He was just so kind, and loving and pure, and in my mind I was like, 'I think I'm ready for a guy that like is that kind, who actually like really likes me, like, I think this could be good.'"