Pamela Anderson has become "accepting" of her natural appearance.

The 55-year-old actress insists she isn't interested in Botox and fillers, as she'd prefer to age naturally.

The former 'Baywatch' star shared: "I like to see my freckles. I like when my hair isn’t done. I like just a really fresh face."

Pamela is actually curious to see how her features will change over the coming years.

She told Women's Wear Daily: "I don’t like those injections, and that doesn’t work on me. I want to see what’s going to happen."

Pamela thinks appearing in public without make-up on is also a powerful statement.

She said: "That’s my look. And I feel like that is a power statement because I’m accepting myself a lot more these days, and it feels great."

Meanwhile, Pamela recently admitted to feeling "violated" by the makers of 'Pam and Tommy'.

The biographical drama series explored Pamela's whirlwind romance with music star Tommy Lee, and the actress admitted to being frustrated by the Hulu show.

She asked: "How are they allowed to do that?"

Lily James played Pamela in the show, but the blonde beauty doesn't blame the British actress for agreeing to star in the series.

Pamela - who was married to Tommy between 1995 and 1998 - said: "I heard she’d been nominated for an Emmy, but maybe that was a joke.

"It’s not her fault; it’s a job. But whoever created it - well, it just feels like something else stolen."

Lily, 33, underwent a dramatic transformation in order to play Pamela in the TV series.

The actress would spend up to four hours a day getting her hair and make-up done - but she still relished the experience.

Lily shared: "That’s what’s so cool about being an actor, is you get to do these polar opposites. Like I had brown frizzy hair and no make-up [in ‘Yesterday’], and then all of a sudden I’m transformed after four hours of this incredible hair and make-up team.

"It was great, I’m so lucky. It’s like playing make-believe the whole time."