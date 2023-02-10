Rihanna is "pinching [herself]" ahead of her Super Bowl performance.

The 34-year-old singer is set to perform the halftime show on Sunday (12.02.23), and Rihanna feels "grateful" for where she's currently at in her career.

The 'Rude Boy' hitmaker - who gave birth to a baby boy in May and was recently nominated for an Oscar - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Motherhood, Oscars, Super Bowl - I'm still pinching myself, really. I'm grateful. I'm grateful."

Rihanna received her first-ever Oscar nomination for the Best Original Song award, for 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

And the chart-topping star - who turns 35 on February 20 - is now firmly focused on her Super Bowl performance.

Rihanna - who has been dating rap star ASAP Rocky since 2020 - said: "Sunday, now that's the one. I've been so focused on the Super Bowl I totally forgot that my birthday's coming up. I totally forgot about Valentine's Day."

The singer has already been through "about 39 versions of the setlist" for her Super Bowl performance, and she's determined to deliver an unforgettable show.

Despite this, Rihanna admitted that it's been tough to "cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes".

She explained: "That was the hardest, hardest part - deciding how to maximise 13 minutes but also celebrate. That's what this show is gonna be - it's gonna be a celebration of my catalogue in the best way that we could've put it together.

"You're trying to cram 17 years of work into 13 minutes, so it's difficult. Some songs we have to lose because of that, and that's gonna be okay, but I think we did a pretty good job of narrowing it down."