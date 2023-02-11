Channing Tatum felt starstruck when he met Matt Damon for the first time.

The 42-year-old actor is one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood - but Channing admits that he tends to "panic" whenever he talks to other famous people.

Recalling an incident in 2011, Channing shared: "We're in Albuquerque, and we've shot for the day. We're all just hanging out at the hotel bar and Matt Damon comes by to hang out with [Steven] Soderbergh. I'm just beside myself.

"I'm such a fan, and still am. I sat down next to him, and I was like, 'Hey, man. Where are you from?' - and I was like 'I just asked Matt Damon where he's from.'

"Everyone on the planet knows where Matt Damon is from, and he obviously knows that I know where Matt Damon is from, and I almost didn't recover.

"I don't think I said anything for the next maybe two hours or so, and I still think about it today. Every once in a while, I'll just have a cold sweat and feel like, I can't believe..."

Channing doesn't "really like to meet famous people". However, he found Matt, 52, to be very understanding.

The actor - who stars in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' alongside Salma Hayek and Matthew McConaughey - told PEOPLE: "He just took care of me in that moment and answered me. It was like nothing ever happened.

"He was just like, 'Oh, I'm from Boston. Where are you from?' and I was like, 'I'm from Florida.' In my head I just kept screaming: 'I'm sorry. I'm sorry!'

"I don't know if he remembers it at all. I don't know if he ever even remembers meeting me, but we're friendly now, and I can kind of, sort of keep it together today."