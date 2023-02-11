Emma Roberts called out her mother for sharing her son's face on Instagram without permission.

Emma, 32 - shares son Rhodes, two, with former partner Garett Hedlund - and only shares his picture on social media when his face isn't visible so she was annoyed with her mother, Kelly Cunningham, for posting a picture of Rhodes' in profile this week.

Emma reposted the picture on her Instagram Stories and wrote: "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them both so whatever."

Kelly joked about the incident on her own page, writing: "The battle continues!! I love you Q!! Touche."

This isn't the first time, Kelly has shared private information about Emma without permission, as she previously confirmed Emma's pregnancy to the public before Emma did.

Emma said: "I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low-key, but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Mothers and Instagram, it's a bad combination.

"You have to understand about my mom, she doesn't own a computer and she had a flip phone until about three years ago. For Mother's Day, I got her an iPhone, because I was like, 'Now we can FaceTime and iMessage.' It was such a lovefest, and it was the worst thing I ever did."

Emma explained her mother started replying to fan DMs on Instagram and said: "It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane so I couldn't get to her, I couldn't call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DMed her and ask her to please stop.

"She was like, 'Thank you so much for the well wishes, we are so excited'. My friends were sending me screengrabs, it was like unbelievable. And then when I said to her, 'Mom you revealed my pregnancy,' she goes, 'Emma, you announced it.' And I said, 'No I didn't...' She was like, 'Oh, that wasn't clear.'"