Nicola Roberts says Cheryl Tweedy is "thriving".

The 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker is currently starring in '2:22 A Ghost Story' at the Lyric Theatre on London's West End, and her former Girls Aloud bandmate is extremely "proud" of her for her epic comeback.

She told the new issue of Britain's Closer magazine: "Cheryl is thriving. She's not just a singer, she's a fantastic actress and I'm so proud of her.

"She's really found something that she loves and she's smashing it."

Nicola has starred in stage productions herself over the years but insisted she hasn't been offering her friend any advice because she's a "natural".

She added: "She doesn't need any advice from me.

"She's a natural and a true professional. I'm so happy for her."

However, Cheryl recently admitted she thinks her broad accent could hamper her acting ambitions.

The 39-year-old pop star was born and raised in Newcastle upon Tyne in North East England, and she admits that it'll be tough for her to master other accents.

She explained to The Independent newspaper: "I would have to really hone the craft of learning different accents if I wanted a real serious shot at acting.

"I mean, I’ve been here [in the south of England] for 20 years and I’ve still got a strong Geordie accent. There aren’t many roles I could do with this accent."

The 'Sound of the Underground singer is completing a four-month stint in London's West End but won't be paying attention to reviews.

She said: "Why would I? It’s not that I don’t care – I do. But you know, I take supplements and go to the gym and do everything to stay healthy, so why would I then go and fill my mind with trash or toxicity?"