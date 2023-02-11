Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly playing matchmaker between Jennifer Aniston and Bill Hader.

The late-night chat show host is said to be helping the 'Morning Show' actress find a new man, and the former 'Saturday Night Live' star is a strong contender for a potential suitor.

A source told Heat magazine: "It's Jimmy's belief that Bill's a perfect candidate.

"He's funny, intelligent, compassionate, and accomplished, plus he's grounded, and as all-American as they come.

"He and Jen have met a bunch of times and she loves his humour, but the timing hasn't been right for them to get together until now.

"It makes sense as a potential match and Jimmy's going to try and make it happen."

The 53-year-old star has been married twice before; to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2017.

As for Bill, 44, he has three children with his ex-wife Maggie Carey, and previously dated actress Rachel Bilson.

Jennifer recently detailed the "really hard" time she went through when she was trying desperately to have children, amid widespread speculation about her family plans, and she's now "relieved" that she's beyond childbearing age.

She told Allure magazine: "All the years and years and years of speculation...

It was really hard.

"I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today.

"The ship has sailed.

"I have zero regrets. I actually feel a little relief now because there is no more, ‘Can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe.’ I don’t have to think about that anymore."