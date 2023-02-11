Kate Hudson lost out on 'Moulin Rouge' to Nicole Kidman.

The 43-year-old actress revealed she was "bummed out" when Nicole won the role of tragic heroine Satine, opposite Ewan McGregor as Christian, in Baz Luhrman's musical but said Nicole, 55, got the part because she "had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it".

Speaking on 'The World's First Podcast', she said: "I really wanted that part and it was written at the time for a 19-year-old girl, I believe.

“Then what happened was I was sort of in the auditioning process and then Nicole [Kidman] had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it. And so of course, it was like, ‘I guess Nicole Kidman’s doing it'.

"He’s so wonderful. And energetically, I just felt very connected to the way he does things. So I was bummed out. Of course, totally got it, because it’s Nicole. It couldn’t be more different… I really wanted that part."

However, when asked if there were any roles she regretted turning down, Kate was not as forthcoming, explaining that she tried not to have any regrets.

She said: "I try not to think of things like that. You know how that thing like, ‘Oh, one decision could change the trajectory of your life?’ I don’t ever want to think of that way."

Speaking previously about Nicole's talent, Baz said: "I mean, yes, we’re great friends and I think in terms of the cast I see some of them more than others, but Nicole and I go way back.

"You know, we live in a world where as an actor you can be relegated at a certain numerical point in your life, and she’s flourished.

"I mean, she’s not only acting in more challenging roles consistently but she’s also producing and creating and I think she’s someone to be admired, but she’s also just a great friend."