EA has commenced production on its upcoming single-player 'Iron Man' game.

Last September, it was confirmed that EA's Motive Studio has joined forces with Marvel Games on the “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure” title, and now a new update has arrived.

A blog post from EA Motive read: “We have an amazing team at Motive that has started working on Iron Man and you can rest assured that it’s in great hands!"

However, the team is still recruiting a development director, senior gameplay programmer, AI programmer, and an audio programmer for the title.

The gaming giant confirmed it was in "early development" last summer.

A blog post read: “Developed in collaboration with Marvel Games, the game will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channelling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark, and enabling players to feel what it’s like to truly play as Iron Man."

And it will mark “the first of several new games” between EA and Marvel.

Olivier Proulx is leading development of the 'Iron Man' game and said: “It’s an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic superheroes in entertainment today.

“We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh.

“We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.”

On the big screen, Robert Downey Jr. portrayed the titular superhero aka Tony Stark since 2008's 'Iron Man'.