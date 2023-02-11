Dave Bautista says that 'Dune 2' will be "more amped up" than the first movie.

The 54-year-old actor starred as antagonist Glossu Rabban Harkonnen in the multi-Academy Award winning 2021 movie - which is the first part of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel by Frank Herbert- and explained that he "loved" with director Denis Villeneuve as he teased that the upcoming sequel has given him a "much bigger" onscreen role than the first.

He said: "You've heard me talk about the first film, we've talked about the first film. It was that times 100 because it was Rabban amped up, and my part is much bigger on this. I got to spend much more time with Denny, which I crave for because I love working with Denny. And Denny, again, he just brings out the best in me and this was such an amazing experience. Before I left the film – [we were] talking about something else and I'm not gonna say until it actually happens, but he knows that my dream is to work with him as a number one because I really think that Denny will show me how good I can be."

The 'Knock at the Cabin' star went on to add that the first film served as "an introduction" and that the sequel is packed with "absurd humour."

He told Collider: "This is so amped up from the first film. The first film was just an introduction to what this film is. There's just so much going on, it's so much more cutthroat and political and intense. And there are moments of levity where [there are] some funny moments, and they're kind of absurd humor, but there are those moments. So it's just so much more amped up than the first film."

'Dune 2' is set for release on November 3.