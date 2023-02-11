Penny Lancaster will be on duty as special constable for City of London Police during King Charles' Coronation concert.

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed that his wife will be working at the event at Westminster Abbey in London in May, however Rod, 78, won't be there as he will be performing in Las Vegas.

He told The Mirror: "I think I have worn out my royal welcome. I think I will leave it to someone else. I will be in Las Vegas.

"But my wife will be on duty as a policewoman though."

Penny, 51, applied to become a special constable after taking part in reality TV programme 'Famous and Fighting Crime'.

She said: "It's roughly about 200 hours a year which equates for myself to one duty a week in the City of London Square Mile including bridges there.

"It's predominantly foot patrol but I also get the opportunity to try other areas of policing out like working in vehicles, working with the sniffer dogs and operations like the London Marathon, the Lord Mayor's Show and the Jubilee.

"I think being a mum and having the patience and the empathy to deal with teenagers in particular helps.

"A lot of the time you think policing and you think crime but you're dealing with victims."

Penny revealed that her husband is supportive of her but he also worries about her safety.

She said: "He's always supportive in whatever I like to venture into and with this in particular he saw the amount of enthusiasm and joy and reward I got from it.

"Of course, he worries about the natural risks involved but with the support I've got around me, and letting him know when I'm back at the station and safe to head home, he's able to go back to sleep."