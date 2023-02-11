Kanye West's new wife has reportedly taken over his business affairs.

Bianca Censori, 28, the Yeezy architectural designer, who tied the knot with Kanye in a surprise ceremony last month, is believed to handle all of Kanye's "daily logistics" and has been helping him to manage his business affairs.

A source told The Sun: "Bianca runs the show. She has been around Ye for about three years, things got serious really fast in mid-November.

"Bianca handles Ye's daily logistics from Yeezy clothing management to construction of the new Yeezy headquarters/ Donda Academy.

"She takes all his calls, and all business affairs go through her. It seems to be working out well so far."

"Friends feared Julianna [his ex] was just dating him for clout, so that ended and then things progressed with Bianca."

Kanye's ex Kim Kardashian, 42, filed for divorce in February 2021 and he reportedly wed Bianca just two months after the marriage was dissolved.

Kim and Kanye, 45, share daughters North, eight; and Chicago, four; and sons Saint, six, and Psalm, two, but Kim was reportedly in the dark about his wedding.

The source added: "It was completely private and a surprise to the world, there is no way Kim knew. And Bianca's family found out when the rest of the world did.

"But Ye had talked about having a wife again for months, living a Christian life, and cleaning up his wrongdoings.

"They snuck off, Ye cut his phone off and they made it happen and resurfaced married."