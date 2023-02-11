Maya Jama was among the first celebrities on The BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet on Saturday (11.02.23) after she posted a clip of her beauty team spending hours getting her ready for the event.
The ‘Love Island’ host, 28, beamed in a black and gold dress as she arrived for the event at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday afternoon with other earlier arrivals for the ceremony – which will be broadcast live on ITV from 8.30pm – who included Ashley Roberts, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.
Earlier in the day, the TV presenter shared a clip of her getting ready for the awards and joked she was a “work in progress” as she was tended to by her hair and make-up team.
Radio 1 DJ Clara, 38, wore a black dress with a dramatic long train and platform high heels, while singer Ashley, 41, wore a flesh-flashing silver dress.
Pop star Talia Storm, 24, also left little to the imagination with a pink bikini outfit.
Comic Mo Gilligan, 34, is returning as The BRIT Awards host for the second year running, with the stand-up saying he is “honoured” to be back for the event.
It’s taking place for the first time in the ceremony’s history on a Saturday, with Harry Styles, Wet Leg, and Sam Smith leading this year’s nominations.
All three are set to perform during the show, with Lizzo, Becky Hill, Cat Burns and Stormzy also due to take to the stage.
The event has caused controversy after it was revealed there are no females nominated in the Artist Of The Year category, which last year underwent a gender-neutral overhaul by scrapping separate male and female categories.
The first gender-neutral award was handed to Adele last year, but in her acceptance speech she pointedly told the audience: “I love being a woman.”
Nominees for Artist Of The Year are Central Cee, Fred again,,, George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy, who are both, along with Fred again.. – real name Fred Gibson – also up for Album of the Year alongside The 1975 and Wet Leg, who are the only female act in the category.
The Song Of The Year category will see Aitch with ‘Baby ft. Ashanti’, Cat Burns with ‘Go’, Dave with ‘Starlight’, and Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John with their festive hit ‘Merry Christmas’ battle it out for an award.
BRIT Awards 2023 – Full List of Nominations
Album Of The Year
The 1975 – ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’
Fred again.. – ‘Actual Life 3’
Harry Styles – ‘Harry's House’
Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’
Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’
Artist Of The Year
Central Cee
Fred again..
George Ezra
Harry Styles
Stormzy
Best Group
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Nova Twins
Wet Leg
Best New Artist
Kojey Radical
Mimi Webb
Rina Sawayama
Sam Ryder
Wet Leg
Song Of The Year
Aitch featuring Ashanti – ‘Baby’
Cat Burns – ‘Go’
Dave – ‘Starlight’
Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’
Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)’
George Ezra – ‘Green Green Grass’
Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’
Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’
LF SYSTEM – ‘Afraid To Feel’
Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’
Best International Artist
Beyoncé
Burna Boy
Kendrick Lamar
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Best International Group
BLACKPINK
Drake and 21 Savage
First Aid Kit
Fontaines D.C.
Gabriels
International Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’
David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’
Fireboy DML featuring Ed Sheeran – ‘Peru’
Encanto cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’
Gayle – ‘abcdefu’
Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’
Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’
Lost Frequencies featuring Calum Scott – ‘Where Are You Now’
OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried’
Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’
Best Alternative/Rock
The 1975
Arctic Monkeys
Nova Twins
Tom Grennan
Wet Leg
Best Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap
Aitch
Central Cee
Dave
Loyle Carner
Stormzy
Best Dance
Becky Hill
Bonobo
Calvin Harris
Eliza Rose
Fred again..
Best Pop / R+B
Cat Burns
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
Rising Star
Flo – WINNER (Announced December 2022)
Cat Burns
Nia Archives