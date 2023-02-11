Maya Jama was among the first celebrities on The BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet on Saturday (11.02.23) after she posted a clip of her beauty team spending hours getting her ready for the event.

The ‘Love Island’ host, 28, beamed in a black and gold dress as she arrived for the event at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday afternoon with other earlier arrivals for the ceremony – which will be broadcast live on ITV from 8.30pm – who included Ashley Roberts, Clara Amfo and Roman Kemp.

Earlier in the day, the TV presenter shared a clip of her getting ready for the awards and joked she was a “work in progress” as she was tended to by her hair and make-up team.

Radio 1 DJ Clara, 38, wore a black dress with a dramatic long train and platform high heels, while singer Ashley, 41, wore a flesh-flashing silver dress.

Pop star Talia Storm, 24, also left little to the imagination with a pink bikini outfit.

Comic Mo Gilligan, 34, is returning as The BRIT Awards host for the second year running, with the stand-up saying he is “honoured” to be back for the event.

It’s taking place for the first time in the ceremony’s history on a Saturday, with Harry Styles, Wet Leg, and Sam Smith leading this year’s nominations.

All three are set to perform during the show, with Lizzo, Becky Hill, Cat Burns and Stormzy also due to take to the stage.

The event has caused controversy after it was revealed there are no females nominated in the Artist Of The Year category, which last year underwent a gender-neutral overhaul by scrapping separate male and female categories.

The first gender-neutral award was handed to Adele last year, but in her acceptance speech she pointedly told the audience: “I love being a woman.”

Nominees for Artist Of The Year are Central Cee, Fred again,,, George Ezra, Harry Styles and Stormzy, who are both, along with Fred again.. – real name Fred Gibson – also up for Album of the Year alongside The 1975 and Wet Leg, who are the only female act in the category.

The Song Of The Year category will see Aitch with ‘Baby ft. Ashanti’, Cat Burns with ‘Go’, Dave with ‘Starlight’, and Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John with their festive hit ‘Merry Christmas’ battle it out for an award.

BRIT Awards 2023 – Full List of Nominations

Album Of The Year

The 1975 – ‘Being Funny In A Foreign Language’

Fred again.. – ‘Actual Life 3’

Harry Styles – ‘Harry's House’

Stormzy – ‘This Is What I Mean’

Wet Leg – ‘Wet Leg’

Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Best Group

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Song Of The Year

Aitch featuring Ashanti – ‘Baby’

Cat Burns – ‘Go’

Dave – ‘Starlight’

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John – ‘Merry Christmas’

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All)’

George Ezra – ‘Green Green Grass’

Harry Styles – ‘As It Was’

Lewis Capaldi – ‘Forget Me’

LF SYSTEM – ‘Afraid To Feel’

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – ‘Unholy’

Best International Artist

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best International Group

BLACKPINK

Drake and 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – ‘Break My Soul’

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – ‘I’m Good (Blue)’

Fireboy DML featuring Ed Sheeran – ‘Peru’

Encanto cast – ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’

Gayle – ‘abcdefu’

Jack Harlow – ‘First Class’

Lizzo – ‘About Damn Time’

Lost Frequencies featuring Calum Scott – ‘Where Are You Now’

OneRepublic – ‘I Ain’t Worried’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Best Alternative/Rock

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best Hip-Hop / Grime / Rap

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy

Best Dance

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred again..

Best Pop / R+B

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Rising Star

Flo – WINNER (Announced December 2022)

Cat Burns

Nia Archives