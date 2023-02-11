American singer Michelle Visage is wearing a Union Jack gown at The BRIT Awards 2023 in tribute to Geri Halliwell’s famous red, white and blue dress from the 1997 ceremony.

The 54-year-old ‘Ru Paul’s Drag Race’ star, who found fame as a member of the ‘Seduction’ musical group, was among the first to arrive for the Saturday (11.02.23) night ceremony in London’s O2 Arena, and said there was no better place to dress in the British flag than the BRITS.

She said about her rhinestone-encrusted outfit: “It was a thought that I wanted to dress in the Union Jack, like Geri did all those years ago... to make an iconic statement.

“And where else are you going to do it? And do it with rhinestones!”

Geri, now 50, caused a sensation in ’97 when she wore her Union Jack dress alongside her Spice Girls bandmates when the event was held at the Earls Court Exhibition Centre in London.

But Michelle added she wasn’t likely to be shocked by any ’90s-style antics that could happen at Saturday’s awards.

She said when asked on the red carpet how she would act if “rockers” at the do got up to no good: “I’m much older than most of them (the rockers) so nothing is scary.”

Michelle also said she was looking forward to seeing her friends Sam Smith and Kim Petras, whose ‘Unholy’ tune is among the nominees in the Song of the Year category.

She added about her music taste: “I’m musical theatre – I’m lame. I’m a DJ on Radio 2 and I play the music I love, which is dance music and nostalgia and disco,” and added she would “get round” to listening to new songs.