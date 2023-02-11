Jack Saunders is planning to pluck a hair from Harry Styles’ scalp at The BRIT Awards 2023 so he can use it to have him cloned.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, 30, also said he had been at London’s O2 Arena – where the ceremony is being held on Saturday (11.02.23) from 8.30pm – since 9am and thinks the food being served to guests will be “the best bit” of the event.

He said as he joined the celebrity red carpet arrivals ahead of the ceremony: “I want to corner Harry Styles at some point and maybe pull a hair off him to clone him from the DNA or something.

“I’ve been here since 9am so I’ve been with everyone for the build-up and everything.

“I’ve been through the café, I’ve been through the vending machines, I’ve seen them preparing the food – the food’s going to be best bit as far as I’m concerned.”

He added about being bowled over by seeing Lizzo’s rehearsal earlier in the day: “I did seen Lizzo’s rehearsal, she was vey good. It looked pretty special.

“I don’t want to ruin anything, but think Lizzo might have a very big part to play in the show tonight.

“It’s my first time at the BRITS and I think it’s one of those absolute premiere moments in Britain – to have everyone in the UK celebrating music is special.”

“There’s so many people I haven’t seen for absolutely ages. It’s going to be a real family affair tonight.”

Harry Styles, 29, and Wet Leg led the BRIT Awards nominations with four each.

The former One Direction singer has been nominated in the Artist of the Year category alongside Central Cee, George Ezra, Stormzy and Fred again.., and is shortlisted for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Pop / R+B Act.

Wet Leg are also up for Album of the Year, and are in the running for Group of the Year, Best New Artist and Alternative / Rock Act.

Lizzo, 34, is nominated in the Best International Artist category alongside Beyoncé, Burna Boy, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift, and her ‘About Damn Time’ tune is among those to get a International Song Of The Year nod.