FLO were left “speechless” when they were handed their BRIT Awards 2023 Rising Star gong by Jessie J.

The trio – Jorja Douglas, Stella Quaresma and Renee Downer – received their trophy on the red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) ahead of the event kicking off at 8.30pm.

When asked how it felt, the singers – who are at the BRITs for their first time and are the first group to be awarded the Rising Star gong – said: “Really special. Speechless.

“We’re grateful for everything that’s happening.”

They added they had festivals, headline slots, a tour and an album on the horizon.

When previous Rising Star winner Jessie, 34 – who was dressed in a cut-out gown designed to show off her growing bare baby bump – was asked if she had any career advice for the group, she said: “The most important thing is that you have each other and you have each other’s backs and you’re authentic – everything else is just noise.”

Jessie won the trophy in 2011 and Jorja told The Sun ahead of the ceremony: “We’re going to see a lot of people, we’re going to be very starstruck.”

It was announced in December FLO had won the Rising Star award, with the news revealed by Clara Amfo on her BBC Radio 1 ‘Future Sounds’ show.

The band said in a joint statement at the time: “From growing up watching the BRITs, to finding each other and forming FLO, releasing our first body of work in 2022 and winning a BRIT award in the same year!!

“We are so shocked and grateful. We are the first group to win the BRITs Rising Star! We’ve just made history and couldn’t have done it without our wonderful fans and supportive families. It’s truly a dream come true.

“We feel so empowered creating the music we love and we hope others feel that too.”

Kid Harpoon, 40, was also handed his Songwriter of the Year gong for his work on Harry Styles’ album Harry‘s House ahead of the ceremony.

He said he “loved” British artists and wanted to work with the likes of Fontaines D.C..