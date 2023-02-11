Aitch said he was “s*******” himself as he picked up the Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap gong at The BRIT Awards 2023.

The 23-year-old rapper – real name Harrison James Armstrong – told the crowd at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) night, when he became the first winner announced at the event, he had wanted to have a “couple more drinks” before he got on stage.

He said: “I’m not going to lie – I never get a bit scared, but I’m s******* myself because I thought I would have time for a couple more drinks before I came on here. But obviously not.”

Aitch beat favourites including Stormzy, Central Cee, Dave and Loyle Carner to scoop the award and said he wanted to thank fans first.

He added he wanted to get a string of “shout outs out of the way” to his team and Capitol Records, before adding: “Not to get all cliché, but not many people where I’m from – especially not my side of Manchester – get the opportunity to stand up here and receive such an amazing gift, or award, and I think that’s the main reason I do it for – to set examples and make people know that it’s possible no matter where you’re from… I think everyone in the room should be proud of themselves just for being here, and sometimes we just ed to kick back and reflect on how well everyone is doing because I don’t do that personally enough. Big up, respect, thank you.”

The crowd were told by the BRITS award announcer Aitch had recently become a dad, and was the first rapper to release an album with NFT technology that landed in the UK album charts.

In August 2022 he celebrated the release of his debut album ‘Close to Home’ by releasing two NFT collections on the LimeWire platform.

He has released 17 singles that have charted within the top 40 in the UK and 9 in the top 10, including ‘Taste (Make It Shake)’ and ‘Baby’, which peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart.

The BRITS is being held on a Saturday for the first time in its history and the event started with a performance of ‘As It Was’ by Harry Styles, 29, who changed out of his oversized tuxedo into a sequinned matador-style jacket for the song.