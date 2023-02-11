Beyoncé thanked fans for always supporting her as she was named International Artist of the Year at The BRIT Awards 2023.

The 41-year-old singer beat Lizzo, Burna Boy, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, but wasn’t at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday (11.02.23) to pick up her trophy in person.

She said in a video message in which she clutched her award, which was announced by ‘Happy Valley’ actor Rhys Connah and Georgia May Jagger: “Thank you so much for this incredible recognition.

“I’d like to say thank you to all my fans out there for their continued support over the years… I’ll see y’all on tour. Thank you so much for this honour.”

Beyoncé is starting her ‘Renaissance’ tour in Stockholm on May 10, before landing in the UK with a performance in Cardiff on May 17, followed by a string of dates in Europe before she finishes in New Orleans on September 27.

The next winner of the night was singer Becky Hill, 28, who won best Dance Act for the second year in a row, beating Bonobo, Calvin Harris, Eliza Rose and Fred again.. in the category.

Last year saw her release a deluxe version of her album and headlined final of the women’s Euros and went on her first US tour.

She said in a teary winner’s speech as she held her gong – designed by London-Nigerian artist Slawn: “It’s heavy. Wow. I did try and plan something but it might go to s*** now. I wanna thank the BRITs for putting me on the shortlist of the Dance act for another year and it is such an honour to be nominated, especially alongside the amazing Eliza Rose and the incredible Rae, last year… oh God, I’m making a right pickle of this... who are an inspiration for women of colour in such an under-represented scene.

“I think Beyoncé actually said it best in her Grammy speech – we all have the queer community to thank for the best genre on Earth.”

Becky added about being hit by self-doubt when she was nominated for the prize: “My imposter syndrome kicked straight in when the nominations came out, and when I read all the comments I was so scared, and touched, so thank you so much.”

Wet Leg – who are nominated in four categories – then performed, and host Mo Gilligan, 34, told foodie and actor Stanley Tucci, 62, during a walk-around celebrity guests’ tables he would get him a magnum-sized bottle of booze later on in the night.